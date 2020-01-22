App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jan 22, 2020 10:26 AM IST | Source: PTI

Chinese city shames people for wearing pyjamas; apologies

Suzhou city officials in Anhui province had released pictures of seven people wearing their nightwear, calling it an "uncivilised behaviour" as part of public campaign.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A Chinese city officials, who shamed people for wearing pyjamas in public, have apologised after a public outcry.

Suzhou city officials in Anhui province had released pictures of seven people wearing their nightwear, calling it an "uncivilised behaviour" as part of public campaign.

After the publication of the pictures, several people accused the government of infringing upon people's privacy by imposing a dress code.

Close

The online "shaming" included the pyjama picture - caught by surveillance cameras - plus the person's name, ID card and other information, BBC reported on Monday.

related news

China has seen a huge growth in surveillance technology in recent years, investing billions of dollars in the research of Artificial Intelligence (AI), especially in the facial recognition technology which is being deployed at public places as part of security measures.

Two years ago, the country had 170 million CCTV cameras, with another 400 million expected by the end of 2020. Many are linked to artificial intelligence - allowing them to recognise exactly who they are filming, the report said.

The pictures in Suzhou were published on Monday by the city's management bureau.

Officials argued they were entering a national "civilised city" competition, and that residents were banned from wearing pyjamas in public.

Other "bad behaviour" exposed online included "laying (on a bench) in an uncivilised manner", and handing out advertising flyers.

But the pyjama pictures caused anger online. Some argued that there was nothing wrong with wearing pyjamas in public while others said the government had infringed upon residents' privacy, the report said.

Officials later "sincerely apologised", adding: "We wanted to put an end to uncivilised behaviour, but of course we should protect residents' privacy."

The officials said they would, in future, blur the pictures instead.

A tourist city with ancient water systems, Suzhou's proactive approach is not new.

Last year, according to local media, the city asked residents to submit pictures of "uncivilised behaviour", offering to pay 10 yuan (USD 1.45) for successful tip-offs.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 22, 2020 10:17 am

tags #China #pyjamas #World News

most popular

India could limit duty-free alcohol to 1 bottle per passenger; check out liquor import limit of these 10 countries

India could limit duty-free alcohol to 1 bottle per passenger; check out liquor import limit of these 10 countries

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.