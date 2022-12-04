 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Chinese cities announce further easing of COVID curbs

Reuters
Dec 04, 2022 / 01:08 PM IST

China is set to further announce a nationwide easing of testing requirements as well as allowing positive cases and close contacts to isolate at home under certain conditions.

(Source: Reuters)

More Chinese cities including Urumqi in the far west announced an easing of coronavirus curbs on Sunday, as China tries to make its zero-COVID policy more targeted and less onerous after extraordinary protests against restrictions last weekend.

Urumqi, the capital of the Xinjiang region and where the protests first broke out, will reopen shopping malls, markets, restaurants and other venues from Monday, authorities said, after strict lockdowns that had lasted months.

There was little sign of significant unrest this weekend, although police were out in force in the Liangmaqiao area of Beijing and in Shanghai around Wulumuqi Road, which is named after Urumqi. Both sites saw protests a week ago.

A deadly apartment fire last month in Urumqi sparked dozens of protests against COVID curbs in over 20 cities, a show of civil disobedience unprecedented in mainland China since President Xi Jinping took power in 2012.

In recent days, numerous cities have announced easings of lockdowns, testing requirements, and quarantine rules.

China is set to further announce a nationwide easing of testing requirements as well as allowing positive cases and close contacts to isolate at home under certain conditions, people familiar with the matter told Reuters last week.