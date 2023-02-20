 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Chinese banks hold rates as analysts bet easing to come

Bloomberg
Feb 20, 2023 / 10:34 AM IST

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) building in Beijing, China, on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. Source: Bloomberg

Chinese lenders followed the central bank by keeping their benchmark lending rates unchanged Monday, with analysts expecting possible reductions in coming months to support the economic recovery.

The one-year loan prime rate was held at 3.65% for a sixth consecutive month, in line with the forecasts from all 13 economists surveyed by Bloomberg. The five-year rate, a reference for mortgages, was also kept at 4.3%, as expected, data from the People’s Bank of China showed.

The loan rates are based on one of the PBOC’s key interest rates, which was kept unchanged last week amid signs of a recovery in corporate loan demand. The central bank is assessing the economy’s need for further stimulus as latest indicators point to a faster-than-expected recovery following the scrapping of Covid restrictions.