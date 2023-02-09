 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Chinese balloon's equipment 'clearly' for spying: US official

AFP
Feb 09, 2023 / 11:47 PM IST

Detailed images taken by high-altitude U2s showed the balloon's payload equipment "was clearly for intelligence surveillance and inconsistent with the equipment onboard weather balloons," the senior State Department official said.

"It had multiple antennas to include an array likely capable of collecting and geo-locating communications," a US official said in a statement.

Images from U2 spy planes showed that the Chinese balloon that flew over the United States last week was unmistakably equipped for collecting intelligence and not weather data, a US official said Thursday.

Detailed images taken by high-altitude U2s showed the balloon's payload equipment "was clearly for intelligence surveillance and inconsistent with the equipment onboard weather balloons," the senior State Department official said.

"It had multiple antennas to include an array likely capable of collecting and geo-locating communications," the official said in a statement.

"It was equipped with solar panels large enough to produce the requisite power to operate multiple active intelligence collection sensors," the official said, on grounds of anonymity.