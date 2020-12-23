Chinese ambassador meets Nepal president amid emerging political crisis

Hou Yanqi, Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Nepal (Image: Twitter/@PRCAmbNepal)

In a bid to avert the political crisis in Nepal, with its ruling Nepal Communist Party appearing to be headed for a split, the Chinese ambassador to Nepal Hou Yanqi has met President Bidya Devi Bhandari.

Yanqi met the president on December 22 at the presidential palace Shital Niwas, reported Hindustan Times citing people familiar with the meeting.

The meeting, which continued for about an hour, held two days after Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli got the President to dissolve Parliament, a controversial move amidst a prolonged tussle for power between him and former premier Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda within the ruling dispensation.

Oli has defended his move to abruptly dissolve Parliament, saying he was forced to seek a fresh mandate through elections as the rift within the ruling Nepal Communist Party severely affected his government's functioning.

There was no official word about the Yanqi’s discussions with President Bhandari, said the report.

The report further said that it was not clear if the ambassador would be meeting PM Oli as well. The two had met last in November after which it became clear that China was indifferent to the continuation of Oli in the government, it said.

The prime minister is said to have indicated to the Chinese envoy that he is capable of handling challenges within his party without any assistance from other countries.

Earlier, the Chinese envoy had met the president and other political leaders including PM Oli and his rivals in July. After a controversy erupted over the meeting, Chinese Embassy spokesperson Zhang Si had said that China did not wish to see the Nepal Communist Party in trouble and wished that leaders would resolve their differences and stay united, said the report quoting the Kathmandu Post.

A formal split of the party is yet to be announced. Both factions of the party have intensified efforts to retain official party recognition along with the election symbol. The two factions are now busy making strategies to wrest control of the party.