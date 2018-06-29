App
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2018 10:14 AM IST | Source: Reuters

China's Xiaomi prices Hong Kong IPO at bottom of range: IFR

Xiaomi priced its share offering at HK$17 per share ($2.17), the bottom of a price range of HK$17 to HK$22, according to IFR. The company planned to sell 2.18 billion shares.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp priced its Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO) at the bottom of an indicative range,  IFR reported on Friday, citing sources close to the transaction.

Xiaomi priced its share offering at HK$17 per share ($2.17), the bottom of a price range of HK$17 to HK$22, according to IFR. The company planned to sell 2.18 billion shares.

Xiaomi's pricing comes at a delicate time for Hong Kong's stock market, with the benchmark Hang Seng index falling 6.5 percent this month and 4.8 percent this year amid escalating trade tension between the U.S. and Chinese governments.

Xiaomi did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the IPO pricing. The sources declined to be identified as the information was not public.
#China #Hong Kong #IPO #World News

