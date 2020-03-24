App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 24, 2020 11:42 AM IST | Source: Reuters

China's Xiaomi plans onshore bond issuance for coronavirus fight: Sources

The first 1 billion yuan tranche of private placement notes will have a fixed coupon and a tenor of three years, the sources said. They said that proceeds from the bonds will be used to repay interest on loans for projects within China, replenish working capital and support virus-fighting efforts.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Hong Kong-listed smartphone maker Xiaomi is planning an 8 billion yuan ($1.13 billion) panda bond issue to fund coronavirus prevention efforts, its first onshore issuance, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The first 1 billion yuan tranche of private placement notes will have a fixed coupon and a tenor of three years, the sources said. They said that proceeds from the bonds will be used to repay interest on loans for projects within China, replenish working capital and support virus-fighting efforts.

Bank of China will be the lead underwriter and bookrunner on the deal, with Industrial and Commercial Bank of China as the joint underwriter, the sources said.

Close

Panda bonds are yuan-denominated bonds from non-Chinese issuers which are sold in China.

Xiaomi did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Xiaomi said last week that it had resumed operations for more than 80% of its supply chain in the wake of China's coronavirus outbreak.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 24, 2020 11:25 am

tags #China #coronavirus #World News #Xiaomi

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.