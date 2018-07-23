App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2018 10:44 AM IST | Source: PTI

China's Xi Jinping visits Rwanda, 2nd stop on his Africa tour

The Chinese leader then moves on to South Africa to participate in a summit of the BRICS emerging economies that starts on Wednesday. Finally, Xi will visit the Indian Ocean island nation of Mauritius.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Chinese President Xi Jinping has arrived in Rwanda, the second stop in his latest tour of Africa. President Paul Kagame has welcomed Xi as the first Chinese president to visit the East African country. Xi is expected to visit a memorial for Rwanda's 1994 genocide and sign bilateral agreements later today.

The Chinese leader then moves on to South Africa to participate in a summit of the BRICS emerging economies that starts on Wednesday. Finally, Xi will visit the Indian Ocean island nation of Mauritius.

China is Africa's largest trading partner, and it now seeks closer military ties.

China opened its first military base on the continent last year in the Horn of Africa nation of Djibouti.
First Published on Jul 23, 2018 10:35 am

tags #Current Affairs #World News

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

