you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 18, 2020 05:06 PM IST | Source: Reuters

China's Xi says supports WHO-led probe when COVID-19 under control

Xi, in a video speech to the World Health Assembly, said China has been open and transparent about the COVID-19 outbreak that first emerged in the country in late 2019 and will support an investigation conducted in an objective and impartial manner.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

China supports a comprehensive review of the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic led by the World Health Organization (WHO) after the virus is brought under control, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday.

Xi also pledged $2 billion over two years to help with the COVID-19 response and said any vaccines developed against the disease by China will be made a public good.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on May 18, 2020 05:04 pm

tags #China #coronavirus #World Health Organization #Xi Jinping

