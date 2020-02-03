China's Xi says coronavirus control the most important task

China will promote scientific research and development of drugs and vaccines, it quoted a politburo meeting chaired by Xi as saying.
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday said coronavirus control was the most important task at the moment, China's state television reported.
China will stabilise consumption and accelerate the start of new investment projects, it said. It will also closely monitor economic operation and focus on the impact from the virus outbreak, it added.
First Published on Feb 3, 2020 08:15 pm