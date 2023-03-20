 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
China's Xi makes 1st Moscow visit as Putin wages Ukraine war

Associated Press
Mar 20, 2023 / 05:11 PM IST

China and Russia have described Xi's trip as part of efforts to further deepen their no-limits friendship.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping (Image: Sputnik: REUTERS/File)

Chinese leader Xi Jinping arrived in Moscow on Monday on a three-day visit that shows off Beijing's new diplomatic swagger and offers a welcome political lift for Russian President Vladimir Putin as the fighting in Ukraine slows to a grinding war of attrition.

China and Russia have described Xi's trip as part of efforts to further deepen their no-limits friendship. China looks to Russia as a source of oil and gas for its energy-hungry economy, and as a partner in opposing what both see as US domination of global affairs.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that over dinner on Monday, Putin and Xi will touch on issues related to Ukraine, adding that Russia's president will likely offer a detailed explanation of Moscow's view on the current situation.

Broader talks involving officials from both countries on a range of subjects are scheduled for Tuesday, according to Peskov.