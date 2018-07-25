App
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2018 09:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

China's Xi Jinping warns protectionism 'dealing severe blow' to trade

"We are facing a choice between cooperation and confrontation," the Chinese President said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

China's President Xi Jinping on Wednesday warned that growing protectionism was damaging trade and that the world had to choose "between cooperation and confrontation" as the threat of a US-led trade war looms.

"Unilateralism and protectionism are mounting, dealing a severe blow to multilateralism and the multilateral trading regime," Xi said at the opening of the BRICS summit in Johannesburg.

"We are facing a choice between cooperation and confrontation."
