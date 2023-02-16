 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
China's Xi Jinping to make state visit to Iran: Foreign ministry

AFP
Feb 16, 2023 / 02:33 PM IST

Xi Jinping "gladly accepted the invitation" by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, according to a joint statement by both countries, although no date was given.

Chinese President Xi Jinping will make a state visit to Iran, Beijing's foreign ministry said Thursday, as a three-day trip to China by the Islamic republic's leader drew to a close.

The trip would be Xi's first visit to Iran since 2016.

Beijing and Tehran have strong economic ties and in 2021 signed a 25-year "strategic cooperation pact".