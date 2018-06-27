China's Xi Jinping says China-US relationship important

"The China-U.S. relationship is one of the most important bilateral relationships in the world," Xi said
Chinese President Xi Jinping told visiting US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis on Wednesday that if their two countries are able to develop a good relationship, it will benefit peace, stability and prosperity globally.
"The China-US relationship is one of the most important bilateral relationships in the world," Xi said, as they met in Beijing's Great Hall of the People.In recent years, China-US military ties have maintained a good momentum and China hopes this can continue, Xi added.
