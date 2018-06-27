App
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2018 06:08 PM IST | Source: Reuters

China's Xi Jinping says China-US relationship important

"The China-U.S. relationship is one of the most important bilateral relationships in the world," Xi said

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Chinese President Xi Jinping told visiting US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis on Wednesday that if their two countries are able to develop a good relationship, it will benefit peace, stability and prosperity globally.

"The China-US relationship is one of the most important bilateral relationships in the world," Xi said, as they met in Beijing's Great Hall of the People.

In recent years, China-US military ties have maintained a good momentum and China hopes this can continue, Xi added.
First Published on Jun 27, 2018 06:00 pm

#Current Affairs #World News #Xi Jinping

