App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2018 10:19 AM IST | Source: PTI

China's Xi Jinping holding up deal to resolve trade dispute: Trump adviser

Trump has imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum worldwide, as well on $34 billion in Chinese goods, with another $16 billion likely to be targeted shortly, and $200 billion more to face duties as soon as September.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A senior economic adviser to President Donald Trump today said Chinese President Xi Jinping was blocking an agreement to resolve the trade dispute with the United States.

"I think Xi is holding the game up," said Larry Kudlow, director of the White House National Economic Council. "I don't think President Xi has any intention of following through on the discussions we've made."

Trump has imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum worldwide, as well on $34 billion in Chinese goods, with another $16 billion likely to be targeted shortly, and $200 billion more to face duties as soon as September.

Trump is "dissatisfied with China" and is "keeping the pressure on," Kudlow said in an interview on CNBC, the television network where he worked for before joining Trump's staff.

related news

China has retaliated in kind, as have other trading partners impacted by the metals tariffs.

Kudlow said China could resolve the dispute "this afternoon" by simply cutting tariffs, eliminating non-tariff barriers, and stopping the practice of stealing US technology through forced transfers.

"Don't blame Trump, blame China," he said.

On the confrontation with Europe, which also has retaliated against US metals duties, and faces a threat of tariffs on auto exports, Kudlow said he believes the European Union is considering a compromise offer.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker is due to meet with Trump in Washington July 25 and "I'm told he's bringing a very important free trade offer ... that could lower barriers," Kudlow said. "We may be pleasantly surprised."
First Published on Jul 18, 2018 09:59 am

tags #Current Affairs #World News

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.