Last Updated : Jan 23, 2019 03:49 PM IST | Source: Reuters

China's trade with North Korea falls 51% in 2018

Imports from North Korea fell 87.7 percent to $213.15 million, while exports to North Korea dropped 31.7 percent to $2.22 billion.

China's trade with North Korea fell 51.2 percent to $2.43 billion in 2018, customs data showed on January 23.

Imports from North Korea fell 87.7 percent to $213.15 million, while exports to North Korea dropped 31.7 percent to $2.22 billion.

China's total trade with North Korea was valued at $228.89 million in December, down from $247.75 million the previous month.

Exports to North Korea in December were $207.43 million, down from $227.70 million the preceding month.
