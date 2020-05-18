China's trade faces unprecedented challenges amid pandemic: Commerce minister

Global demand has slumped significantly due to the coronavirus outbreak and trade faces unprecedented challenges, China's commerce minister said on Monday.

Companies are having an extremely difficult time due to the outbreak, which has caused a huge shock to China's economic and social development, Zhong Shan said at a news conference in Beijing.

The government will boost domestic demand and promote consumption, he added.