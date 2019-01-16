App
Last Updated : Jan 16, 2019 12:42 PM IST | Source: Reuters

China's trade faces rising uncertainties this year

Ren Hongbin, an assistant minister at the commerce ministry, made the comment at a news conference.

China's trade faces rising uncertainties this year, a commerce ministry official said on January 16.

Ren Hongbin, an assistant minister at the commerce ministry, made the comment at a news conference.

At the same briefing, Vice Industry Minister Xin Guobin, when asked about the Made in China 2025 plan, told reporters that every country has the right to pursue its own development.

On January 14, China reported surprisingly poor December trade data, with both exports and imports contracting from a year earlier.
First Published on Jan 16, 2019 12:22 pm

tags #Business #Economy #world

