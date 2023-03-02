 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
China’s top tech banker detained by antigraft agency, WSJ says

Mar 02, 2023 / 08:06 AM IST

The star banker’s detention by China’s Central Commission for Discipline Inspection is related to an earlier investigation into Cong Lin, China Renaissance’s former president, according to the report.

Bao Fan, Chairman of China Renaissance Holdings Ltd., has been detained since February by the country’s antigraft investigators, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter.

Bao is being held under a special form of detention known as “liuzhi”, or “retention in custody,” where a person may be detained for as long as six months without any access to a lawyer, the report said, adding it remains unclear if Bao will be formally arrested and charged.

The development may further unnerve the nation’s business elite and add to growing signs that President Xi Jinping is not yet letting up on his yearlong crackdown on the private sector as well as the $60 trillion finance industry.