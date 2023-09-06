China's Tencent to unveil AI chatbot release after Beijing clears hurdles

English
    Reuters
    September 06, 2023 / 08:09 AM IST
    China's internet giant Tencent Holdings said that it will unveil an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot on Thursday, according to a social media post it published on Wednesday.

    The post featured a demo conversation a user had with the AI chatbot, which helped the user write promotional materials.

    It comes after China started to approve AI chatbots for public release last month. Other big tech companies in China including Baidu Inc and SenseTime Group released their AI chatbots last week.

