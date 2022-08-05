English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    China's Taiwan military drills 'a significant escalation': Antony Blinken

    Antony Blinken said there was "no justification" for the exercises launched by Beijing in response to a visit to Taiwan by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

    AFP
    August 05, 2022 / 01:11 PM IST
    US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

    US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

    US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday condemned China's military drills encircling Taiwan as "a significant escalation".

    Blinken said there was "no justification" for the exercises launched by Beijing in response to a visit to Taiwan by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

    China fired ballistic missiles and deployed fighter jets and warships around Taiwan, declaring multiple no-go danger zones in some of the busiest shipping lanes in the world.

    "These provocative actions are a significant escalation," Blinken said after talks with Southeast Asian foreign ministers in Phnom Penh.

    Blinken said this week's stand-off was Beijing's latest attempt to alter the fragile status quo over self-ruled Taiwan, which China's ruling Communist Party regards as part of its territory to be recovered, by force if necessary.

    Close

    Related stories

    He said he had warned Wang Yi at a recent meeting in Indonesia that Pelosi -- the highest-ranking elected US official to visit Taiwan in 25 years -- would likely make the trip to the island.

    "We anticipated that China might take steps like this -- in fact we described this exact scenario," Blinken said.

    "The fact is, the speaker's visit was peaceful. There is no justification for this extreme, disproportionate and escalatory military response."

    He said the United States' position on Taiwan had not changed and it would "not be provoked" by China's actions.

    Beijing has insisted its war games are a "necessary" response to Pelosi's visit.
    AFP
    Tags: #Antony Blinken #China #military drills #Taiwan #World News
    first published: Aug 5, 2022 01:11 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.