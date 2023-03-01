China's state-run newspaper warns Elon Musk against sharing Wuhan lab leak report

Chinese state-run newspaper Global Times warned Twitter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk after he shared a report by the United States Department of Energy, which had a “low confidence” assessment that the global COVID-19 pandemic originated in a laboratory in China's Wuhan province. The warning said that Musk that could be “breaking the pot of China” .
Eunice Yoon the Beijing Bureau Chief of NBC News tweeted that the Chinese newspaper's warning, which said “breaking the pot of China” is similar to saying “biting the hand that feeds you”.
A report by CNBC said that Tesla has an 'expansive factory campus' in Shanghai. China also happens to be Tesla's second largest market after the US.
While the US Department of Energy report concluded with “low confidence” that the COVID-19 pandemic began in a Wuhan laboratory, sources familiar with the matter told NBC News that the conclusion was not viewed as hugely significant.
Earlier in the year 2021, the FBI had reached a similar conclusion at a “moderate confidence” level. Commenting on the Department of Energy report, FBI Director Christopher Wray mentioned that the Chinese government has "been doing its best to try to thwart and obfuscate" the work that the US Government has done.
"The FBI has for quite some time now assessed that the origins of the pandemic are most likely a potential lab incident in Wuhan... I will just make the observation that the Chinese government... has been doing its best to try to thwart and obfuscate the work here, the work that our US government and close foreign partners are doing," Wray tweeted.
Musk has not yet responded or made a statement on this.