China's state-run newspaper warns Elon Musk against sharing Wuhan lab leak report

Moneycontrol News
Mar 01, 2023 / 10:31 AM IST

Eunice Yoon the Beijing Bureau Chief of NBC News tweeted that the Chinese newspaper's warning, which said “breaking the pot of China” is similar to saying “biting the hand that feeds you”

China is Tesla's second largest market after the US.

Chinese state-run newspaper Global Times warned Twitter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk after he shared a report by the United States Department of Energy, which had a “low confidence” assessment that the global COVID-19 pandemic originated in a laboratory in China's Wuhan province. The warning said that Musk that could be “breaking the pot of China” .

Eunice Yoon the Beijing Bureau Chief of NBC News tweeted that the Chinese newspaper's warning, which said “breaking the pot of China” is similar to saying “biting the hand that feeds you”.

A report by CNBC said that Tesla has an 'expansive factory campus' in Shanghai. China also happens to be Tesla's second largest market after the US.

