App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2018 12:37 PM IST | Source: Reuters

China's state planner approves $5.3 billion railway project

The new railway, starting from Shanghai, will run through Suzhou city in Jiangsu province to Huzhou city in Zhejiang province, the state planner said in a statement.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

China's state planner said on Wednesday it has approved a high-speed railway project worth 36.8 billion yuan ($5.3 billion) in eastern China.

The new railway, starting from Shanghai, will run through Suzhou city in Jiangsu province to Huzhou city in Zhejiang province, the state planner said in a statement.

China resumed approval of new railway projects or restarted previously suspended projects in the second half of 2018 as policymakers sought to speed up infrastructure spending to spur slowing growth in the world's second biggest economy.
First Published on Oct 17, 2018 12:33 pm

tags #China #eastern china #Railway Project #World News

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.