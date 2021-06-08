MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur satellite sector

The city, in Guangdong province, will support projects with up to 40 percent of their total investment, or as much as 300 million yuan per project, its economic planning agency said.

Reuters
June 08, 2021 / 12:47 PM IST
Source: Reuters

Source: Reuters

China's southern tech city of Shenzhen said on Monday it would offer up to 300 million yuan ($47 million) in financial incentives per project as part of a push to become an innovation hub for satellite development and related industry applications.

The city, in Guangdong province, will support projects with up to 40 percent of their total investment, or as much as 300 million yuan per project, its economic planning agency said.

Shenzhen's push to develop its satellite industry chain is in line with ongoing efforts to transform itself into a smart city powered by artificial intelligence and big data.

The beefing up of Shenzhen's satellite manufacturing and applications capabilities comes as the Greater Bay region - comprising Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau - develops its own satellite constellation.

In April, two commercial remote-sensing satellites were launched by a Hong Kong-based satellite operator as part of the Golden Bauhinia project, which aims to eventually supply 11 city clusters in the Greater Bay region with near real-time data.
Reuters
TAGS: #China #Shenzhen #World News
first published: Jun 8, 2021 12:44 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Which is better to invest, index funds or exchange traded funds?

Simply Save | Which is better to invest, index funds or exchange traded funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Enjoying Moneycontrol?

How about a quick survey to help us improve our services?

Ok, sure

Maybe next time!

Take a Quick Survey