 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

China’s rising oil demand is no dead-cat bounce, says Kuwait

Bloomberg
Feb 06, 2023 / 01:25 PM IST

Energy traders are watching China closely, saying the pace of its recovery will be the single-biggest factor determining price moves this year.

Oil

Oil consumption in China, the world’s biggest importer, is rising strongly following the ending of coronavirus lockdowns, according to OPEC member Kuwait.

“There is pent up demand that accumulated over the pandemic,” Sheikh Nawaf Al-Sabah, chief executive officer of Kuwait Petroleum Corp., told Bloomberg TV in Bangalore, India. “Now, with the opening up, we’re seeing an increase in demand that is sustainable. This is not a dead-cat bounce.”

Energy traders are watching China closely, saying the pace of its recovery will be the single-biggest factor determining price moves this year.

Sheikh Nawaf’s comments are more optimistic than those he made in early December. Then, he told Bloomberg he was “really nervous” about oil demand and that Kuwait’s customers in Asia were reluctant to increase imports for this year.