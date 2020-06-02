App
Last Updated : Jun 02, 2020 07:07 PM IST | Source: Reuters

China's President Xi says need to improve monitoring for diseases of unknown causes

At a roundtable with experts and scholars on Tuesday, Xi said an urgent task now is to improve the monitoring system for infectious diseases and emergency public health incidents.

Reuters

China needs to improve its monitoring for diseases of unknown causes and unusual public health incidents, said President Xi Jinping according to state television.

The monitoring system needs to be more sensitive and accurate, and the ability to analyse and make judgements in a timely manner needs to be stepped up, Xi said.

Close

He also said that China will enhance research and development of new remedies in the area of traditional Chinese medicine.

First Published on Jun 2, 2020 07:04 pm

tags #China #World News #Xi Jinping

