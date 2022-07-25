English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |OPTION OMEGA 3.0 by MC PRO, Espresso and Rigi. Retail Option Traders Online Conferences with 12 Options Traders, 12 Days of Action , 12 Creative Strategies from 8.00 pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    China's population expected to start to shrink before 2025

    Birth data released late on Sunday showed that the number of new births in 2021 was the lowest in decades in several provinces.

    Reuters
    July 25, 2022 / 07:37 AM IST

    China's population has slowed significantly and is expected to start to shrink ahead of 2025, the state backed Global Times reported, citing a senior health official.


    Birth data released late on Sunday showed that the number of new births in 2021 was the lowest in decades in several provinces.


    The number of births in central Hunan province fell below 500,000 for the first time in nearly 60 years, the Global Times said. Only China's southern Guangdong province has had more than 1 million new births, it said.


    China is battling to reverse a rapid shrinkage in natural population growth as many young people opt not to have children due to factors including the high cost and work pressure.


    China's population is expected to start to shrink in 2021-2025, the Global Times said, citing Yang Wenzhuang, head of population and family affairs at the National Health Commission.

    Close

    Related stories

    A change in China’s laws last year to allow women to have three children has not helped, with many women saying the change comes too late and they have insufficient job security and gender equality.

    Reuters
    Tags: #China #population #World News
    first published: Jul 25, 2022 07:37 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.