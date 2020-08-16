172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|chinas-new-local-covid-19-cases-fall-as-xinjiang-cluster-recedes-5710871.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2020 08:16 AM IST | Source: Reuters

China's new local COVID-19 cases fall as Xinjiang cluster recedes

China's new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases have fallen to a one-month low as a cluster in Xinjiang recedes.

Reuters

China's new locally transmitted cases of the novel coronavirus fell to a one-month low as a cluster in the western region of Xinjiang receded, data released by the country's health authority on August 16 showed.

The number of locally transmitted cases in China dropped to four on Aug. 15, all of which were in Xinjiang, the National Health Commission said in a statement. That compares with eight cases nationwide a day earlier, and is the lowest since July 16.

No new locally transmitted cases were recorded on August 15 in the city of Shenzhen in southern Guangdong province, after provincial authorities there reported fresh infections a day earlier.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

A woman who worked at an Alibaba-owned supermarket chain in Shenzhen had returned to her hometown of Lufeng and tested positive for the virus on August 14. Both cities are in Guangdong.

On the same day, Lufeng also reported three asymptomatic cases, while Shenzhen reported two asymptomatic carriers.

Asymptomatic cases test positive for the virus, but China does not classify them as confirmed cases until they show clinical symptoms of infection such as a fever or a cough.

In mainland China, the total number of new confirmed infections stood at 19 on August 15, including so-called imported cases involving travellers arriving from abroad. That compares with 22 a day earlier.

As of August 15, mainland China had 84,827 confirmed coronavirus cases.

The death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

First Published on Aug 16, 2020 07:43 am

#China #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs

