PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
India CFO Summit :Watch India's top CFOs reveal how to mitigate financial risks and maintain business continuity on November 24, 2020 at 12pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Nov 24, 2020 07:43 AM IST | Source: Reuters

China's launch of rocket carrying probe to moon declared a success

Launch commander Zhang Xueyu made the declaration approximately 75 minutes after the launch of the spacecraft in southern China's Hainan province.

Reuters

China's launch of a rocket carrying a probe to retrieve rock samples from the moon was a success, an official from the China National Space Administration said on state TV early on Tuesday.

Launch commander Zhang Xueyu made the declaration approximately 75 minutes after the launch of the spacecraft in southern China's Hainan province.
First Published on Nov 24, 2020 07:24 am

tags #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.