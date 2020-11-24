China's launch of rocket carrying probe to moon declared a success

Launch commander Zhang Xueyu made the declaration approximately 75 minutes after the launch of the spacecraft in southern China's Hainan province.
China's launch of a rocket carrying a probe to retrieve rock samples from the moon was a success, an official from the China National Space Administration said on state TV early on Tuesday.Launch commander Zhang Xueyu made the declaration approximately 75 minutes after the launch of the spacecraft in southern China's Hainan province.
First Published on Nov 24, 2020 07:24 am