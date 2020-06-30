App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 30, 2020 07:35 AM IST | Source: Reuters

China's June factory activity quickens to three-month high: Official PMI

The official manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) rose to a three-month high of 50.9 in June from 50.6 in May, above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis. Analysts had expected it to slow to 50.4.

Representative image
Representative image

China's factory activity expanded at a faster pace in June, beating expectations, as the economy continues to recover after the government lifted strict lockdowns and ramped up investment, but weak global demand is likely to be a drag on growth.

The official manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) rose to a three-month high of 50.9 in June from 50.6 in May, above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis. Analysts had expected it to slow to 50.4.

While most of the economy has reopened, many manufacturers are still struggling due to weak overseas orders as global demand falters. Domestic recovery also remains mild and below historic levels, amid renewed worries about a second wave of infections.

Close
"We believe the economy is still far from a full recovery and Beijing cannot afford to reverse its easing stance," Nomura analysts wrote Monday.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 07:25 am

tags #China #June factory activity #PMI #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

PM Modi to address the nation at 4 pm today

PM Modi to address the nation at 4 pm today

Gilead prices COVID-19 drug remdesivir at $2,340 per patient in developed nations

Gilead prices COVID-19 drug remdesivir at $2,340 per patient in developed nations

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: PM Modi to address nation at 4 pm; Delhi's COVID-19 tally crosses 85,000

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: PM Modi to address nation at 4 pm; Delhi's COVID-19 tally crosses 85,000

most popular

Confirmed COVID-19 cases cross 10-million mark globally

Confirmed COVID-19 cases cross 10-million mark globally

Why India can’t be ‘Atma Nirbhar’ when it comes to smartphones

Why India can’t be ‘Atma Nirbhar’ when it comes to smartphones

TN govt for CBI probe into death of father, son after alleged police torture

TN govt for CBI probe into death of father, son after alleged police torture

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.