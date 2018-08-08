App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2018 10:18 AM IST | Source: Reuters

China's July soybean imports fall as panic buying due to trade war ebbs

The figures were down 20.6 percent from last year's 10 million tonnes, the highest arrivals on record as ports at the time cleared a months-long backlog of cargoes.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

China's soybean imports in July fell from a month ago, customs data showed on Wednesday, as processors slowed purchases after building up a record inventory of the oilseed in preparation for hefty import tariffs on U.S. shipments introduced last month.

China, the world's largest soy buyer, brought in 8.01 million tonnes of soybeans in July, down 8 percent from 8.70 million tonnes in June, figures from the General Administration of Customs of China showed.

The figures were down 20.6 percent from last year's 10 million tonnes, the highest arrivals on record as ports at the time cleared a months-long backlog of cargoes.

Beijing imposed a 25 percent tariff on a list of American products totalling $34 billion, including soybeans, on July 6, in response to U.S. penalties on Chinese goods of a similar value.

Chinese firms have been heavy buyers of Brazilian beans in recent months in anticipation of Beijing's imposition of tariffs. Large arrivals of the oilseed have led to record stockpiles of soymeal and driven crush margins into negative territory.

Soybean imports in the first seven months of the year were at 52.88 million tonnes, down 3.7 percent from last year's 54.89 million tonnes, the data showed.

Imports of vegetable oils in July were 506,000 tonnes, down 2.7 percent from the previous month but up 87.4 percent from a year ago.
First Published on Aug 8, 2018 10:13 am

tags #China #Soybean #World News

most popular

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.