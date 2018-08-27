App
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2018 09:55 AM IST | Source: Reuters

China's July industrial profits up 16.2% but slow from June

In the first seven months of 2018, industrial profits rose 17.1 percent from the same period last year, compared with a 17.2 percent rise in the first half.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Profits earned by China's industrial firms rose 16.2 percent in July from a year earlier, slowing from 20.0 percent in June, the statistics bureau said on Monday.

China's industrial firms' liabilities grew 6.5 percent in July from a year earlier, compared with a 6.6 percent rise in June.

The data covers large companies with annual revenue of more than 20 million yuan from their main operations.
