Last Updated : May 09, 2019 07:35 AM IST | Source: AP

China's investment in US drops 83% amid growing mistrust

The Rhodium Group research firm says China sank $5 billion last year into direct investments in America, down from $29 billion in 2017 and a record $46 billion in 2016. Direct investments include things like putting up factories, not financial investments like buying stocks.

Chinese direct investment in the United States dropped 83 percent last year, pushed down by growing mistrust between the world's two biggest economies.

The numbers fell partly because Beijing sought to rein in deeply indebted investors and partly because the U.S. regulators have stepped up scrutiny of Chinese investments.

Rhodium estimates that China dropped deals worth $2.5 billion last year because they wouldn't pass muster with the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, which reviews foreign investments with national security implications.
tags #China #growth #investment #United States #World News

