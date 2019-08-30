App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2019 06:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

China's internet users reach 854 million

A total of 847 million Chinese people use mobile phones to surf the internet, an increase of 29.84 million from the end of last year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

As China prepares to take a leap in cellular technology with the launch of 5G network, the number of internet users in the country has reached 854 million, the state media reported on August 30. According to a report issued by the China Internet Network Information Centre, the number of internet users saw a hike by 25.98 million from the end of last year, with the internet availability rate up by 1.6 per cent.

A total of 847 million Chinese people use mobile phones to surf the internet, an increase of 29.84 million from the end of last year.

Mobile phone users accounted for 99.1 per cent of the total netizens, up by 0.5 percentage points.

Close

Faster internet service at lower costs has greatly boosted usage growth, with the average monthly mobile data usage per user reaching 7.2 gigabytes (GB), 1.2 times the global average, the report said, adding the internet availability rate in the country reached 61.2 per cent.

related news

The average download speed of mobile broadband has increased by about six times in the last five years and the fee for mobile internet has dropped by over 90 per cent, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

While China is the home for the largest number of internet users, it also has the most restrictions in place for use of web-based services.

Global social media outlets like Twitter, Facebook and Google-related services remain banned and the internet is controlled with massive firewalls to weed out the unauthorised content.

The country is preparing for the launch of 5G services which is seen critical because it can support the next generation of mobile devices in addition to new applications like driverless cars.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 30, 2019 06:20 pm

tags #China #World News

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.