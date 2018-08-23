App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2018 05:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

China's Huawei, ZTE blocked from Australia's 5G network

Huawei one of the world's largest telecommunications equipment and services providers has been under scrutiny in some countries.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Chinese telecom giants Huawei and ZTE have effectively been banned from rolling out Australia's 5G network after Canberra warned of security risks with companies beholden to foreign governments, prompting Beijing to denounce "ideological biases".

Huawei  one of the world's largest telecommunications equipment and services providers  has been under scrutiny in some countries, including the United States and Australia, over its alleged close links to Beijing.

It was blocked from bidding for contracts on Australia's ambitious national broadband project in 2012, reportedly due to concerns about cyber-security. The company has long disputed claims of any links to the Chinese government.

Canberra said in a statement that the "involvement of vendors who are likely to be subject to extrajudicial directions from a foreign government that conflict with Australian law" posed a security risk.

related news

Acting Home Affairs Minister Scott Morrison and Communications Minister Mitch Fifield added that there was "no combination of technical security controls that sufficiently mitigate the risks".

In Beijing, foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang said China was "gravely concerned", accusing Canberra of making "all types of excuses to create hurdles and taking discriminatory measures".

"We urge the Australian side to abandon ideological biases and create a sound environment for the fair competition of Chinese enterprises in Australia," Lu said.

Huawei Australia tweeted that the decision was an "extremely disappointing result for consumers". "Huawei is a world leader in 5G. Has safely & securely delivered wireless technology in Aust for close to 15 yrs," the firm tweeted.

The move came amid tensions between Beijing and Canberra that have seen Australia refocus its foreign aid programmes to win hearts and minds in the Pacific, where China has been flexing its muscles too.

Beijing has extended loans to the impoverished nations in the region, with Canberra raising fears some might get trapped with unsustainable debts, handing China influence.

Australia in June said it would negotiate a security treaty with Vanuatu and also fund and build an undersea communications cable to the Solomon Islands and Papua New Guinea. The Solomons arrangement came after the Pacific nation was convinced to drop a contract with Huawei.
First Published on Aug 23, 2018 05:33 pm

tags #Australia #China #Huawei #World News

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.