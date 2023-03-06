 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
China’s growth plans give commodities bulls little to run with

Bloomberg
Mar 06, 2023 / 07:48 AM IST

Here’s a rundown of what commodities and energy markets need to know after the first day of the meeting.

Grain is loaded into a river barge at the Nantong Cereals & Oils Transfer Co. facility at the Port of Nantong in Nantong, Jiangsu province, China, on Wednesday, June 6, 2018. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg

China’s annual National People’s Congress, the first since Beijing brought an abrupt end to three years of crippling Covid Zero restrictions, has begun with a modest target for economic growth and few hints of past stimulus extravagance.

What are Beijing’s plans for the post-Covid economy?

The government reiterated it wants to boost growth by raising domestic consumption, alongside proactive fiscal policies. But the 2023 targets underlying that stance will disappoint bulls hoping for more ambitious support as the economy reopens.