China’s future direction depends on leaders who will be elevated to 7-member Politburo Standing Council

The choice for China’s next Premier is likely to tell the world how Xi Jinping intends to run the country in his third term as the Chinese Communist Party’s General Secretary.

The future direction that China takes will also depend on the leaders who will be elevated to the seven-member Politburo Standing Council (PSC), the highest decision-making body of China.

On Sunday, about 2,300 delegates from all corners of China will descend on Beijing for the 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

The twice-a-decade congregation is the most important political event in China. The week-long Congress, where discussions are held mostly behind closed doors, will endorse a third term for Xi Jinping.

The new members in the Politburo Standing Council will also be announced at the end of the Congress.

The new set of leaders will not only rule the country for the next five years but also set the tone of China’s relations with the rest of the world.

Experts say the gathering defines China’s political leadership and sets the tone for its relationship with the rest of the world.

China’s economic and foreign policy will be of particular interest to most countries that are keeping a close watch on developments in the National Congress.

Xi is already a powerful leader, as the President of China and Chairman of the Military Commission that oversees the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and the People’s Armed Police, looking after internal security.

The Premier’s post is the second most important position in the Chinese government.

Whether Xi Jinping runs China with the help of his protégés and leaders loyal to him or accommodates recommendations made by leaders of other factions — namely the Shanghai faction and those belonging to the Chinese Youth League, will be clear from the team that emerges after the Congress.

As most observers see his third term as a mere formality, the focus has now shifted to the choice of the new Premier and other leaders who are likely to be promoted to the Politburo’s Standing Council.

In China, the general secretary of the Communist Party looks after political matters and the premier oversees the economy.

In the initial years of his term Xi too, followed this norm. But from 2016 he got increasingly involved in economic matters and ran policies through close aides, leaving the incumbent Premier Li Keqiang, a known rival, marginalised.

The CCP Congress is taking place amid several economic and political uncertainties in the world. As the world’s second-largest economy, what China decides will make a huge impact as most countries are still trying to recover from the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The situation has been compounded further by Russia’s war in Ukraine. Russia, a fellow communist country, and close ally of China, is in a conflict with Ukraine that is being backed by the United States and the European countries.

The 8-month-long Ukraine war has disrupted fuel and food supplies globally, which has been most severe on poor and developing countries.

The CCP National Congress comes amid concerns over China’s territorial claims and aggressive rise in the Indo-Pacific region that have caused tension in Sino-American ties and Beijing’s relations with other neighbours.

There is widespread concern in the region that China could become more aggressive under Xi’s third term.