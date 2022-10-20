 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
China's Fosun International to sell 60% stake in Nanjing Nangang Iron & Steel United

Reuters
Oct 20, 2022 / 09:19 AM IST

Earlier this year, Fosun also agreed to sell its 4.89% stake in Tsingtao Brewery Co Ltd and is reducing its stake in Fosun Tourism too.

Chinese conglomerate Fosun International said on Wednesday three of its units will sell a combined 60% stake in Nanjing Nangang Iron & Steel United for up to 16 billion yuan ($2.21 billion) to steel manufacturer Jiangsu Shagang Group.

The remaining 40% stake in Nanjing Nangang Iron & Steel United is held by Nanjing Iron & Steel Group.

Shares of Fosun were halted on Oct. 17 and the company has applied to resume trading on Oct. 20.

first published: Oct 20, 2022 09:19 am
