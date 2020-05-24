App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 24, 2020 05:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

China's foreign minister says coronavirus lawsuits 'illegal'

Wang told reporters at a news conference that China was a victim of the global pandemic alongside other countries and had reached out to assist other governments in need.

PTI

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday said any lawsuits brought against China over the COVID-19 have “zero factual basis in law or international precedence”.

Wang told reporters at a news conference that China was a victim of the global pandemic alongside other countries and had reached out to assist other governments in need.

"To our regret, in addition to the raging of the new coronavirus, a political virus is also spreading in the US which is to take every chance to attack and discredit China," Wang said.

Close

“Some US politicians, heedless of basic facts, have fabricated too many lies and plotted too many conspiracies,” Wang said.

related news

Raising such lawsuits “tramples on the international rule of law and abandons the human conscience. It's untrue, unjustifiable and illegal,” Wang said.

Those who would bring such litigation against China are “living in a daydream and will humiliate themselves,” Wang said.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

First Published on May 24, 2020 05:35 pm

tags #China #coronavirus #Foreign Minister #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Maharashtra allows 25 takeoffs, as many landings daily of domestic flights from Mumbai

Maharashtra allows 25 takeoffs, as many landings daily of domestic flights from Mumbai

Govt should keep in abeyance equalisation levy on non-resident e-commerce cos: Experts

Govt should keep in abeyance equalisation levy on non-resident e-commerce cos: Experts

Migrant kids' big-city school dreams shattered as families forced to move back homes

Migrant kids' big-city school dreams shattered as families forced to move back homes

most popular

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.