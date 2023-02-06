English
    China's finance minister, central-bank governor to attend debt roundtable in India, IMF says

    Kristalina Georgieva said last month the first such gathering will take place on the sidelines of a meeting of Group of 20 finance officials in India.

    Reuters
    February 06, 2023 / 06:15 AM IST

    China's finance minister and its central bank governor will attend a roundtable with other creditors and some borrowing countries in February in India, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in a CBS' 60 Minutes interview on Sunday.

    "China has to change its policies because low income countries cannot pay," she said.

    "What we are working towards is to bring all creditors, the traditional creditors from advanced economies, new creditors like China, Saudi Arabia, India, as well as the private sector, and put them around the table with the debtor countries."

    Georgieva said last month the first such gathering will take place on the sidelines of a meeting of Group of 20 finance officials in India.