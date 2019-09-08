China's exports fall in August as US trade war rumbles

The drop comes after a surprise 3.3 percent rebound in July despite the year long battle with Washington and weakening global demand.
China's exports fell by 1.0 percent on-year in August, official data showed on September 8, amid a bruising trade war with the US that has roiled markets in the world's top two economies.
The drop comes after a surprise 3.3 percent rebound in July despite the year long battle with Washington and weakening global demand.
But economists cited by Bloomberg had forecast a 2.2 percent rise ahead of the release of Sunday's figures by the customs administration.
China's trade surplus also dropped sharply in August to $34.83 billion, from $44.58 billion the previous month, while imports continued a four-month decline at 5.6 percent on-year, matching the July figure.
Washington imposed new tariffs on September 1 as it stepped up its high-pressure campaign to coerce Beijing into a new trade deal.
The additional levies come on top of the 25 percent tariffs on $250 billion in imports already in place.
China said on September 5 that new talks with the US would be held in Washington in early October.
In a sign of continued pressure on the Chinese economy, Beijing's central bank announced on September 6 that it would cut deposit reserve requirements for banks.
The measure would allow an estimated $126 billion in additional loans to businesses facing an economic slowdown.China's GDP growth was 6.2 percent on-year in the second quarter, the lowest rate in nearly three decades.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.