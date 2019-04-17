China's economy still faces pressure, policy steps starting to help: Statistics bureau

China's economy still faces downward pressure, while policy steps to support the economy are starting to bear fruit, statistics bureau said on Wednesday.

Mao Shengyong, spokesman for the bureau, made the comments after official data showed China's economy grew at a steady 6.4 percent pace in the first quarter from a year earlier, defying expectations for a slowdown, as industrial output jumped sharply.

There are favourable factors for supporting industrial output growth and it is expected to maintain a steady pace, Mao said.