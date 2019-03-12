China's economy shows improving trend in January-February: Statistics bureau chief

Ning Jizhe made the comments on the sidelines of the annual parliament meeting in Beijing.
China's economic activity in January-February was generally sound and showed an improving trend, the chief of the statistics bureau chief said on Tuesday.
On Thursday, China is due to release a slew of economic data including industrial output, retail sales and fixed-asset investment for the combined period of January-February.
First Published on Mar 12, 2019 09:50 am