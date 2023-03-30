 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
China's economy showing 'strong momentum', says Li Qiang

Mar 30, 2023 / 10:42 AM IST

Li Qiang's speech at the Boao Forum, a high-profile meeting on China's southern Hainan island, was his first to an international conference since being appointed Beijing's number-two official in early March.

China's economy is showing "strong momentum" despite a challenging global environment, Premier Li Qiang said Thursday, promising to bolster support for business as the country emerges from strict Covid controls that hammered GDP.

Li's speech at the Boao Forum, a high-profile meeting on China's southern Hainan island, was his first to an international conference since being appointed Beijing's number-two official in early March.

"China's economic growth shows strong momentum," Li told top politicians and business leaders.

"Judging from the situation in March, it is better than in January and February," he said, referring to a period when China saw a surge in Covid-19 infections following the lifting of strict pandemic controls.