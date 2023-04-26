 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
China’s economic recovery fails to create jobs for young workers, triggering social strife

Urvashi Mishra
Apr 26, 2023 / 05:17 PM IST

The chronic youth unemployment is especially of concern given that a record 11.58 million students graduated this year.

Analysts say excessive youth unemployment could endanger societal stability, according to reports.

As China gradually leaves behind its stringent zero-Covid policy after three years, its economic recovery appears to be on track. Rising youth unemployment, however, underscores how difficult it will be for the new government to meet its economic goals and preserve social order.

Citing Geo-politik, news agency ANI reported, China is heading towards social instability as youth unemployment rises to a historical level.

In addition to problems like debt and sluggish growth, the high unemployment shows that China's economic situation is glum in the wake of the disastrous repercussions of the zero-Covid policy.

The report further added that a skewed economic recovery and chronic youth unemployment were especially of concern, given that a record 11.58 million students graduated this year.