App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Oct 19, 2018 08:14 AM IST | Source: AP

China's economic growth slows to 6.5% amid trade battle

The government reported Friday the world's second-largest economy expanded by 6.5 percent over a year earlier in the three months ending in September, down from the previous quarter's 6.7 percent.

AP @moneycontrolcom

China's economic growth slowed further in the latest quarter, adding to challenges for communist leaders who are fighting a mounting tariff battle with Washington.

The government reported Friday the world's second-largest economy expanded by 6.5 percent over a year earlier in the three months ending in September, down from the previous quarter's 6.7 percent.

Forecasters expected China's economy to cool after Beijing tightened credit controls to rein in a debt boom.

But the slowdown has been deeper than expected, prompting Chinese leaders to reverse course and encouraging banks to lend.

Growth in retail spending and investment slowed, though to still-robust rates.

Exports have begun to weaken after President Donald Trump imposed tariff hikes of up to 25 percent on Chinese goods in a fight over Beijing's technology policy.
First Published on Oct 19, 2018 08:12 am

tags #Business #China #Economy #Market news #World News

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.