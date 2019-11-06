App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Nov 06, 2019 10:54 AM IST | Source: Reuters

China's digital currency will kick off 'horse race': Central bank official

China is preparing to be the first country to roll out a digitised domestic currency, a development that is being closely watched by the world's financial services industries, though few details are currently available.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

China's digital currency will create a "horse race" when it is launched as commercial banks and other institutions compete to provide the best services using the new form of money, a central bank official said on Wednesday.

China is preparing to be the first country to roll out a digitised domestic currency, a development that is being closely watched by the world's financial services industries, though few details are currently available.

Akin to Facebook's proposed Libra digital currency and other cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, the Digital Currency Electronic Payment (DCEP) project will be powered partially by blockchain technology.

Close

The People's Bank of China will adopt a two-tier approach with its project, Mu Changchun, the head of the central bank's digital currency research institute, told a forum in Hong Kong. It will first issue the currency to commercial banks and other institutions, who will then resend it to the general public.

related news

"During the research period, and also the issuance period there will be a horse race approach," Mu said.

"The front runner will take the whole market - who is more efficient, who can provide a better service to the public - they can survive in the future."

Mu added that the central bank was "technology neutral", but he anticipated that if a front runner takes the lead, "the technology they use will be adopted by other parties".

As the DCEP is designed to substitute existing coins and paper money, holders of the currency would not receive interest payments, which would mean there would be no implications for inflation or monetary policy, Mu said.

While the project has some similarities to Facebook's Libra, it seems likely to allow Chinese regulators even closer oversight over money flows than they currently have.

The main motivation behind the project, market observers say, is China's desire to protect its capital borders in the face of fears that newer global payment systems and advanced technology could facilitate illegal cash flows.

Mu reiterated Chinese regulators' concerns about Libra on Wednesday, saying that if a country had capital management policies, the crytocurrency "was definitely a threat to the country's currency sovereignty.

He also said that any other "stable coins", digital currencies whose value is pegged to that of other assets or currencies, would have to abide by all of China's foreign exchange rules if they were to be accepted in China.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 6, 2019 10:42 am

tags #central bank #digital currecncy #World News #yuan

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.