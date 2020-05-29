App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 29, 2020 01:43 PM IST | Source: Reuters

China's Didi Chuxing raises over $500 million for autonomous driving unit

The ridehailing giant said the round was led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and marks the first time Didi's autonomous driving business has brought in external funding since it was established.

Reuters

China's Didi Chuxing said on Friday it had completed a fundraising round of over $500 million for its autonomous driving subsidiary.

The ridehailing giant said the round was led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and marks the first time Didi's autonomous driving business has brought in external funding since it was established.

More details awaited

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

Get best insights into Options Trading. Webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan is Live. Watch Now!

Close
First Published on May 29, 2020 01:35 pm

tags #China #Didi Chuxing #self-driving cars #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus impact | 77% households have consumed less food since the lockdown: Study

Coronavirus impact | 77% households have consumed less food since the lockdown: Study

COVID-19 impact | Govt advises states, UTs to extend real estate projects-related approvals by nine months

COVID-19 impact | Govt advises states, UTs to extend real estate projects-related approvals by nine months

Coronavirus lockdown | 90% flight bookings comprise non-metro routes

Coronavirus lockdown | 90% flight bookings comprise non-metro routes

most popular

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know