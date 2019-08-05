China's Didi Chuxing launches autonomous driving unit as independent company

Didi's chief technology officer (CTO), Zhang Bo, has been named CEO of the autonomous driving unit.
Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing said on Monday it has launched its autonomous driving unit as an independent company that will focus on research and look to deepen collaboration with automakers.
Didi's chief technology officer (CTO), Zhang Bo, has been named CEO of the autonomous driving unit.He will continue to be CTO of the ride-hailing giant.Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 5, 2019 09:35 am