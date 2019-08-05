App
Last Updated : Aug 05, 2019 09:43 AM IST | Source: Reuters

China's Didi Chuxing launches autonomous driving unit as independent company

Didi's chief technology officer (CTO), Zhang Bo, has been named CEO of the autonomous driving unit.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing said on Monday it has launched its autonomous driving unit as an independent company that will focus on research and look to deepen collaboration with automakers.

Didi's chief technology officer (CTO), Zhang Bo, has been named CEO of the autonomous driving unit.

He will continue to be CTO of the ride-hailing giant.

First Published on Aug 5, 2019 09:35 am

tags #World News

