China's defence ministry says US undermining global strategic stability

China's said on Wednesday the United States is undermining global strategic stability by expanding defence spending and selling arms to Taiwan.

China's defence ministry made the comments in a white paper.

It said issues regarding Taiwan were becoming more acute and what it described as Taiwan independence separatist forces remained the gravest immediate threat to peace and stability in Taiwan Strait.

The U.S. State Department has approved a possible $2.2 billion in arms sales to Taiwan.

The ministry said China made no promise to renounce the use of force in Taiwan Strait if necessary.